박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Clams Casino, and Take A Daytrip Release New Song “Y DON’T U”: Listen

박혜진 Park Hye Jin has released a new single featuring Clams Casino and production duo Take A Daytrip. Listen to “Y DON’T U” below.

“This song had too many journeys before being released right now. It deserves to be listened to,” 박혜진 Park Hye Jin said in a press release. “I first recorded it when I lived in London. I remember when I was a little more innocent and pure. Hye Jin is more innocent when she falls into such a love; not anymore though I guess.”

Since releasing How can I last year, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin has shared tracks with Blood Orange (“CALL ME (Freestyle)”) and Nosaj Thing (“CLOUDS”).