070 Shake Announces 2021 World Tour

070 Shake has announced a world tour behind her 2020 album Modus Vivendi that begins this fall. The tour begins across North America in September and October, and she’ll finish the year touring Europe and the UK in November and December. Find those dates and tickets below.
070 Shake:
09-18 Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown Festival
09-20 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
09-24 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
09-25 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
09-26 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
09-28 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
09-29 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom Lounge
10-03 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10-05 Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep
10-07 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
10-09 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10-13 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre
10-15 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
10-16 Toronto, Ontario – History
10-18 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theatre
10-20 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10-22 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
10-23 New York, NY – Terminal 5
10-25 Philadelphia, PA – TLA (Theatre of the Living Arts)
10-29 San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival
11-26 Dublin, Ireland – Academy
11-28 Manchester, England – Academy 2
11-29 London, England – O2 Forum Kentish Town
12-01 Berlin, Germany – Berghain
12-02 Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
12-03 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich
12-05 Oslo, Norway – Vulkan Arena
12-07 Stockholm, Sweden – Fållan
12-09 Cologne, Germany – Kantine
12-10 Paris, France – La Cigale
12-11 Brussels, Belgium – Botanique – Orangerie
12-13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
12-15 Milan, Italy – Magazzini Generali
12-16 Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo
12-17 Madrid, Spain – Sala But