100 gecs Announce North American Tour

100 gecs are going on tour this fall. The North American leg of the 10,000 gecs tour begins with a show at Fox Theater in Oakland on October 8. The itinerary includes shows in Chicago, Atlanta, D.C., Toronto, Los Angeles, New York City, and many more cities. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 16. Check out the full schedule and tour flyer below.

Last year, 100 gecs released the 1000 gecs remix compilation 1000 gecs & the Tree of Clues. The duo’s Laura Les shared a solo track called “Haunted” this past March. She and Dylan Brady also put out a remix of Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer” at the beginning of 2021.

100 gecs:

10-08 Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

10-09 Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst Atrium

10-12 Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

10-13 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10-15 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

10-16 Denver, CO – Ogden Theater

10-18 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

10-19 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

10-21 Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

10-22 Louisville, KT – Headliners Music Hall

10-23 Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

10-25 Montreal, Quebec – Corona Theater

10-27 Toronto, Ontario – Danforth Music Hall

10-29 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

10-30 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

10-31 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

11-02 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

11-03 Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom

11-05 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

11-06 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

11-07 Orlando, FL – The Beacham

11-10 Houston TX – White Oak Music Hall

11-11 Austin, TX – Emos Ballroom

11-12 Dallas, TX – Hifi – Dallas

11-13 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

11-15 Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

11-16 Phoenix, AZ – The Pressroom

11-18 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

11-19 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

11-20 Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall

12-08 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

12-09 New York, NY – Terminal 5