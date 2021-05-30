2 Dead and 20 Wounded in Miami Concert Shooting

Two people were killed and 20 wounded outside of a rap concert in Hialeah, Florida early Sunday morning (May 30), according to a report by the Miami Herald. Three of the wounded victims are currently in critical condition. The incident occurred just outside of Miami, in the parking lot of El Mula Banquet Hall. The event space is situated within the Country Club Shopping Center in northwest Miami-Dade County. According to police, the venue had been rented out for an album release party on Saturday night. The concert featured performances by local acts such as rapper ABMG Spitta. Pitchfork has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department for further information.

The shooting started after midnight this morning, as Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III confirmed to the Miami Herald. Ramirez claimed that some concert attendees were outside of El Mula Banquet Hall when a white Nissan Pathfinder pulled into the parking lot. Three unidentified individuals then reportedly stepped out of the SUV holding handguns and assault rifles and shot into the crowd. Ramirez told the Herald that they shot “indiscriminately,” and that police found hundreds of bullet casings while inspecting the crime scene.

Authorities told the Herald that the incident is one of the largest mass shootings to occur in Miami-Dade County in recent memory. The police do not currently have a description of the three assailants, and are asking anyone with information on the shooting or shooters to call 305-471-8477.