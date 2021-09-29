2021 Latin Grammy Nominations: Bad Bunny, Arca, Omar Apollo, J Balvin, More

The Latin Recording Academy has announced the nominees for the 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards. Bad Bunny, Arca, Omar Apollo, J Balvin, and Rauw Alejandro are competing for the top awards. Outside of the big four categories, Arca picked up a nomination for Best Alternative Music Album for KiCk i. Check out the nominees for the big four below, and find the full list of nominations here.

The Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will take place November 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with a live broadcast via Univison.

Record of the Year

Pablo Alborán – Si Hubieras Querido

Rauw Alejandro – Todo de Ti

Marc Anthony – Un Amor Eterno (Versión Balada)

Paula Arenas – A Tu Lado

Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias – Bohemio

Camilo – Vida de Rico

Diamante Eléctrico – Suéltame, Bogotá

Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – Amén

Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra – Dios Así lo Quiso

C. Tangana & Omar Apollo – Te Olvidaste

Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso – Talvez

Album of the Year

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

Camilo – Mis Manos

Nana Caymmi – Nana, Tom, Vinicius

Juan Luis Guerra – Privé

Juanes – Origen

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. II

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Song of the Year

Paula Arenas – A Tu Lado

Diamante Eléctrico – A Veces

Tainny & J Balvin – Agua

Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin – Canción Bonita

Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra – Dios Así lo Quiso

Maluma – Hawái

Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella – Mi Guitarra

Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky – Patria y Vida

Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández – Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor

Pablo Alborán – Si Hubieras Querido

Rauw Alejandro – Todo de Ti

Camilo – Vida de Rico

Best New Artist

Giulia Be

María Becerra

Bizarrap

Boza

Zoe Gotusso

Humbe

Rita Indiana

Lasso

Paloma Mami

Marco Mares

Juliana Velásquez

