42 Dugg and Roddy Ricch Share New Song “4 Da Gang”: Listen

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg and Compton rapper Roddy Ricch have come together for the new single “4 Da Gang.” The track, produced by TayTayMadeIt, samples Scorpions’ 1982 hit “No One Like You.” Hear the new song below.
Roddy Ricch recently performed “Heartless” and “The Box” at the 2021 Grammy Awards. The songs appeared on his 2019 debut Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.
Last year, 42 Dugg released Young & Turnt 2. Read more about the artist in Pitchfork’s “A Guide to Michigan Rap, 2020’s Most Exciting Regional Scene.”