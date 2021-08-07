5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Lingua Ignota, Ty Segall, Tinashe, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Lingua Ignota, Ty Segall, Tinashe, Young Nudy, and Carmen Q. Rothwell. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Lingua Ignota: Sinner Get Ready [Sargent House]

Life in rural Pennsylvania inspired Sinner Get Ready, the third album from multidisciplinary artist Kristin Hayter as Lingua Ignota. She recorded the project in Rhode Island with longtime collaborator Seth Manchester, using instruments with ties to traditional Appalachian music. Hayter also self-directed the video for “Pennsylvania Furnace,” which nods to an 18th century legend. Sinner Get Ready arrives two years after its predecessor Caligula.

Ty Segall: Harmonizer [Drag City]

Garage-rock mainstay Ty Segall surprise-released his First Taste follow-up earlier this week. Recorded in his newly completed Harmonizer Studios, the album continues Segall’s quest to expand his native genre’s form and sound palette, drawing on glossy synths, mushy textures, and the talents of his Freedom Band: Ben Boye, Mikal Cronin, Emmett Kelly, and Charles Moothart.

