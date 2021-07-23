5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now Other Than Kanye West’s Donda

Taphari: Blind Obedience [Bayonet]

Raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, burgeoning rapper Taphari more directly identifies as a citizen of Earth, he recently told Nouveau York. Blind Obedience is his first album, and it includes production from XL Big Alex, Tony Seltzer, Taphari, and more. The album also includes the single “Table 42,” featuring Pink Siifu and released earlier this year.

Emma-Jean Thackray: Yellow [Movementt]

London-based multi-instrumentalist, singer, and DJ Emma-Jean Thackray explores the overlap of brassy, ebullient jazz, funk, dance music, and hip-hop on Yellow, her debut album. It arrives on Movementt, her imprint affiliated with Warp Records.

Maxine Funke: Seance [A Colorful Storm]

Seance is the fourth album from New Zealand singer-songwriter Maxine Funke. Over seven songs, she sings in a lilting near-whisper about nature, heartache, and self-determination, accompanying herself on guitar. Her last full-length record was 2018’s Silk, and she released a few more new songs earlier this year.

