5 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The Killers, Boldy James and the Alchemist, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week's batch includes new albums from the Killers, Boldy James and the Alchemist, Jana Rush, Walt McClements, and Wednesday.

The Killers: Pressure Machine [Island]

The Killers have followed last summer’s Imploding the Mirage with the new Pressure Machine. Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado and Shawn Everett co-produced the album, and frontman Brandon Flowers said that it was inspired by experiences with processing grief and his hometown of Nephi, Utah. Watch the band’s new music video for “Quiet Town.”

Boldy James / The Alchemist: Bo Jackson [ALC/Empire]

Detroit rapper Boldy James and producer Alchemist have reunited for a new album called Bo Jackson. The LP follows their previous joint releases: 2019’s Boldface EP and 2020’s The Price of Tea in China. Guests on Bo Jackson include Earl Sweatshirt, Curren$y, and Boldy James’ fellow Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher. Last month, James and the Alchemist shared a 30onme-directed video for the “First 48 Freestyle.”

