6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Clairo, Willow Smith, Wavves, and More

Wavves: Hideaway [Fat Possum]

Nathan Williams returns to Fat Possum with Hideaway, his seventh album with Wavves. Produced by TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek, the new album was recorded in the garden shed in Williams’ parents’ backyard where he wrote much of his early work and, of course, released on the label that originally made him famous.

Jodi: Blue Heron [Sooper]

Jodi is the moniker of musician Nick Levine, a former member of Pinegrove. The singer-songwriter flirts with alternative country and slowcore throughout their debut album, which was recorded at Lazybones Audio in Silsbee, Texas and co-produced with Tommy Read. The cover artwork bears the titular heron, as tattooed on Levine’s back.

Rey Sapienz & The Congo Techno Ensemble: Na Zala Zala [Nyege Nyege Tapes]

Rey Sapienz is many things: producer, educator, and Hakuna Kulala label co-founder. Now, the East African artist is releasing his debut album, Na Zala Zala. It was created in collaboration with two musicians he’s dubbed the Congo Techno Ensemble: percussionist, vocalist, and dancer Papalas Palata and rapper Fresh Dougis.

Midwife: Luminol [The Flenser]

Midwife is New Mexico–based multi-instrumentalist Madeline Johnston. Her latest album Luminol was written and produced under quarantine in 2020. It features the gauzy vocals and slow-moving, distorted goodness of past Midwife records, a sound she’s previously dubbed “heaven metal.” Luminol includes contributions from Diiv’s Zachary Cole Smith, Have a Nice Life’s Dan Barrett, and more.

