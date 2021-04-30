6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Dawn Richard, Matt Sweeney & Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Flying Lotus, and More

Flying Lotus: Yasuke [Warp]

In addition to working as a consultant and executive producer on Lesean Thomas’ LaKeith Stanfield–starring Netflix anime series Yasuke, Flying Lotus provided he show’s original soundtrack. It includes the songs “Black Gold,” featuring Thundercat, and “Between Memories,” featuring Niki Randa.

Shelley FKA DRAM: Shelley FKA DRAM [EMPIRE/Atlantic]

DRAM is now known as Shelley FKA DRAM, and his inaugural album under that name is out now. Shelley FKA DRAM features contributions from Erykah Badu, Summer Walker, H.E.R., and Watt. The artist born Shelley Massenburg-Smith dedicated the album to his late mother, who died in November.

girl in red: if i could make it go quiet [World in Red/AWAL]

Norwegian indie pop artist Marie Ulven has followed the success of her single “i wanna be your girlfriend” with her debut album. The album’s announcement arrived with “Serotonin,” which was co-produced by FINNEAS and Matias Tellez.

The Alchemist: This Thing of Ours EP [ALC]

Earl Sweatshirt features twice on the Alchemist’s This Thing of Ours EP, appearing on the tracks “Nobles” (also featuring Navy Blue) and “Loose Change.” The EP also includes verses from Boldy James, Sideshow, Pink Siifu, and Los Angeles rapper Maxo. This Thing of Ours follows the Alchemist’s string of 2020 releases, including The Food Villain, the LULU EP with Conway the Machine, The Price of Tea in China with Boldy James, and the Grammy-nominated Freddie Gibbs collaboration Alfredo.

