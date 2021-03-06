6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Drake, IAN SWEET, Bernice, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, mixtapes, and EPs from Drake, IAN SWEET, Bernice, Arab Strap, Lil Durk’s Only the Family, and Painted Shrines. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Drake: Scary Hours 2 EP [OVO/Republic]

Back in January 2018, Drake shared his first Scary Hours EP. The two-song release housed “God’s Plan” and “Diplomatic Immunity.” The second Scary Hours is a bit longer, featuring three tracks that clock in just under 13 minutes. One of the new songs, “Wants and Needs,” features Lil Baby and has production from Cardo and Noah “40” Shebib. The EP’s closing track, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” is co-produced by Boi-1da and features Rick Ross.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

IAN SWEET: Show Me How You Disappear [Polyvinyl]

Show Me How You Disappear is the third IAN SWEET album from Los Angeles–based singer-songwriter Jillian Medford. She recorded the follow-up to 2018’s Crush Crusher with Andrew Sarlo, Andy Seltzer, Daniel Fox, and Chris Coady. Read Pitchfork’s new interview “The Dream-Pop Transcendence of IAN SWEET.”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Buy at Rough Trade