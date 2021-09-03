6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Drake, Little Simz, and More

Nala Sinephro: Space 1.8 [Warp]

Space 1.8 is the debut full-length from London-based composer, producer, and musician Nala Sinephro. The eight-track album is based on the concept that sound moves matter, and it explores the effect of frequencies on the human body. Sinephro composed, produced, performed, engineered, recorded, and mixed the album herself, but invited a host of collaborators to contribute to the LP, including Nubya Garcia, Eddie Hick, Dwayne Kilvington, Jake Long, Lyle Barton, and Wayne Francis.

David Grubbs & Ryley Walker: A Tap on the Shoulder [Husky Pants]

After performing together during a handful of pre-pandemic concerts, Ryley Walker and David Grubbs decided to hit the studio. The result: A Tap on the Shoulder, a seven-song collection of serene instrumentals crafted entirely on guitar and piano. The album follows the release of Fight or Flight Simulator, which captured one of Grubbs and Walker’s aforementioned live sets. Earlier this year, Walker issued his latest LP Course in Fable, as well as Deep Fried Grandeur, his collaboration with Kikagaku Moyo.

Anthony Naples: Chameleon [Incienso/ANS]

New York producer Anthony Naples is back with his first album in two years. Chameleon follows 2019’s Fog FM, and marks the first time Naples commenced his writing process on traditional instruments like guitar, bass, synthesizer, and drums. The LP includes previously released singles “Massiv Mello,” “I Don’t Know If That’s Just Dreaming,” and “Chameleon.”

M Field: M Field EP [Leafy Outlook]

M Field is the solo moniker of South African artist and Beatenberg frontman Matthew Field, whose self-titled, debut EP features co-production from Bullion. Each song on the five-track release is accompanied by its own visual, some of which were shot by Field, such as his most recent clip for “Ten Is a Number.”

