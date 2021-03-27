6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Floating Points and Pharoah Sanders, Armand Hammer, Jenny Hval, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, and the London Symphony Orchestra, Armand Hammer and the Alchemist, Lost Girls, serpentwithfeet, Chris Corsano and Bill Orcutt, and Floatie. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Floating Points / Pharoah Sanders / The London Symphony Orchestra: Promises [Luaka Bop]

Promises is a nine-movement, 46-minute collaborative suite by spiritual jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, Floating Points, and the London Symphony Orchestra. The project has been in the works for five years, with Sanders and Shepherd recording their parts together in Los Angeles. It’s also the first new studio recording from Sanders in more than a decade.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Buy at Rough Trade

Armand Hammer / The Alchemist: Haram [Backwoodz Studioz]

Operating under their Armand Hammer umbrella, rappers ELUCID and billy woods join producer the Alchemist for Haram. The record, which is the pair’s first album working with a single producer, also features guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, and more. Armand Hammer released their previous album Shrines last June, around the same time as Alfredo, the Alchemist’s collaborative LP with Freddie Gibbs.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp