6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Japanese Breakfast, Loraine James, Rostam, and More

Rostam: Changephobia [Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution]

For his second solo album Changephobia, producer and songwriter Rostam was deeply inspired by jazz and baritone saxophone. A special edition of the release even includes saxophone sheet music and guitar tablature inserts for each relevant track. The Changephobia rollout stretches back to last year when Rostam shared the video for “Unfold You,” co-starring Hari Nef.

Greentea Peng: Man Made [AMF]

Man Made is the debut album from South London–born singer-songwriter Greentea Peng. The 18-track release features guest spots from Simmy and Kid Cruise, as well as production from Swindle, Samo, Kiko, and Mala. Man Made was mixed by Commissioner Gordon, who worked on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Pan Daijing: Jade 玉观音 [PAN]

Berlin-based composer and producer Pan Daijing wrote and recorded Jade 玉观音 over the course of the last three years. The follow-up to her 2017 album Lack is a meditation on solitude. “Solitude is like an immense lake you’re swimming through,” Daijing said in press materials. “Sometimes you dip your head in and sometimes you lift it above.”

Ka$hdami: Epiphany [Kashwayz]

Epiphany is the debut mixtape from Las Vegas–born, DMV-based rapper Ka$hdami. Contributors to the 16-year-old’s tape include BabySantana, SSGKobe, Yvngxchris, and Lil Tecca, who produced “I Know.” Read about “Look N the Mirror” on the Ones.

