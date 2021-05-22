6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Mdou Moctar, CHAI, Erika de Casier, and More

Erika de Casier: Sensational [4AD]

Singer-songwriter Erika de Casier’s sophomore album, Sensational, follows her self-released 2019 debut Essentials. It touches on some of the same themes, but Sensational focuses on the more tangible, tougher aspects of romance. The album was produced by de Casier and collaborator Natal Zeks.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Buy at Rough Trade

Mach-Hommy: Pray for Haiti [Griselda]

The prolific, mysterious rapper Mach-Hommy adds another release to his deep discography with Pray for Haiti, executive produced and curated by Griselda founder Westside Gunn. The project follows Mach’s Hard Lemonade and boasts contributions from Gunn, Keisha Plum, Tha God Fahim, producer Conductor Williams, and others.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Lambchop: Showtunes [Merge]

Showtunes is Lambchop’s follow-up to 2019’s This (is what I wanted to tell you). Lambchop mastermind Kurt Wagner recorded the album remotely with Yo La Tengo’s James McNew, Ryan Olson, co-producer and engineer Jeremy Ferguson, horn player and arranger CJ Camerieri, and Cologne DJ Twit One.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Buy at Rough Trade

Young Nudy: DR. EV4L [PDE/RCA]

Young Nudy’s latest full-length features guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, his cousin 21 Savage, and G Herbo. The 13-track project follows Nudy’s Anyways mixtape from 2020. Revisit Pitchfork’s 2019 interview “Young Nudy Is Putting the Bullshit Behind Him.”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on TIDAL

Listen on Amazon Music