6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Sleater-Kinney, Polo G, King Gizzard, and More

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard: Butterfly 3000 [KGLW]

Australia’s King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a slew of live records over the last year, sharing performances recorded in Sydney, Melbourne, London, San Francisco, and more. This past February, they released L.W., and they’ve now followed up with Butterfly 3000, which was not previewed with any singles.

Dean Blunt: BLACK METAL 2 [Rough Trade]

Dean Blunt is back with his sequel to his 2014 release BLACK METAL. The second volume has contributions from Mica Levi and South London musician Giles Kwakeulati King-Ashong, who engineered, co-produced, and co-mixed the album with Blunt.

Keith Rowe: Absence [Erstwhile]

Absence is the latest work from English improvisational tabletop guitarist Keith Rowe. The release consists of one 33-minute solo that Rowe recorded on a long Lapstick guitar, live in Bern, Switzerland. The solo is particularly significant because, as he performed it, Rowe (who has Parkinson’s disease) decided he could no longer continue performing solos as a musician. “An important moment in the solo is at 12:10 thru 12:21 where the Parkinson’s tremor frequency (around 300bpm) can be heard,” Rowe wrote on his Bandcamp page. “It’s around this moment I decide not to solo again.”

The Narcotix: Mommy Issues EP [self-released]

Mommy Issues is the debut EP from Brooklyn-based band the Narcotix. The self-described “West African art-folk” group is helmed by vocalists, multi-instrumentalists, and longtime best friends Becky Foinchas and Esther Quansah, who met in grade school in their native West Virginia. Mommy Issues draws inspiration from choral symphonies, African wedding music, and Afrobeat—musical styles Foinchas and Quansah discovered through choir lessons and their parents, who hail from Cameroon and Cote D’Ivoire, respectively.

