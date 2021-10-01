6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Tirzah, Illuminati Hotties, Meek Mill, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Tirzah, Illuminati Hotties, Meek Mill, Black Dice, Wiki, and Hovvdy. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Tirzah: Colourgrade [Domino]

British musician Tirzah worked on her sophomore album Colourgrade with frequent collaborators Mica Levi and Coby Sey, as well as Sey’s older brother Kwes who contributed mixing to the album. Tirzah recorded her Devotion follow-up between the births of her first and second children. Read Pitchfork’s reviews of “Sink In” and “Send Me,” which was named Best New Track.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Tidal

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Buy at Rough Trade

Illuminati Hotties: Let Me Do One More [Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless]

Illuminati Hotties—the project of producer and writer Sarah Tudzin—follows last year’s FREE I.H.: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For with Let Me Do One More, released, at least in part, through her own imprint label, Snack Shack Tracks. The 12-track LP includes an appearance from Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek (on “U V V P”) and Great Grandpa’s Alex Menne (on “Toasting”). Read the Best New Track review of “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA.”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Tidal

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp