6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Vince Staples, Half Waif, Foodman, and More

Foodman: Yasuragi Land [Hyperdub]

The title of Japanese producer Foodman’s new record, Yasuragi Land, roughly translates to “tranquility land,” and it features 15 tracks inspired by eating at Michinoeki (Japanese motorway service stations) and visiting the local Sento (Japanese public baths). Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Michi No Eki,” featuring Taigen Kawabe.

Charlotte Day Wilson: Alpha [Stone Woman]

Alpha is the debut album from Toronto singer, songwriter, and producer Charlotte Day Wilson. It arrives via Wilson’s own imprint, Stone Woman Music. Guests on the follow-up to 2018’s Stone Woman EP include BadBadNotGood, Syd of the Internet, and Daniel Caesar.

Moin: Moot! [AD93]

Joe Andrews, Tom Halstead, and percussionist Valentina Magaletti comprise the London rock trio Moin. The band said its debut Moot! “was made as an experiment really.” The group continued, “The priority was to be direct at first and then change the edges perhaps. Make something to experience rather than something as a spectacle…. All of this sounds very matter of fact, which is correct. It’s immediate music that isn’t pretending to be anything but.”

Koreless: Agor [Young]

Agor is the first studio album from Welsh producer Koreless. He announced the LP back in May, releasing a video for “Joy Squad,” a track that was previously featured in mixes and DJ sets in recent years. Agor follows Koreless’ 2013 EP Yugen.

