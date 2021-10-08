7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: BadBadNotGood, Magdalena Bay, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums, projects, and EPs from BadBadNotGood, Magdalena Bay, Shannon Lay, Topdown Dialectic, EricDOA and Glaive, Porches, and BandGang Lonnie Bands. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

BadBadNotGood: Talk Memory [XL]

Toronto’s BadBadNotGood are back with their first studio record since 2016’s IV, with the Late Night Tales mix arriving between the two. Laraaji, Brandee Younger, Terrace Martin, and Karriem Riggins, are all among the contributors to Talk Memory. Watch the video for “Beside April,” inspired by the 1878 film Horse in Motion.

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Tidal

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Buy at Rough Trade

Magdalena Bay: Mercurial World [Luminelle]

Mercurial World is the debut full-length from indie pop pair Magdalena Bay, following last year’s A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling EP. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin have shared singles from the record with videos in their typical “synth pop from the simulation” sensibility: “Chaeri,” “Hysterical Us,” “You Lose!,” and “Secrets (Your Fire).” Read Pitchfork’s Rising feature “Magdalena Bay Are More Online Than You.”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Tidal

Listen on Amazon Music

Listen/Buy at Bandcamp

Buy at Rough Trade