7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Billie Eilish, Prince, Torres, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and projects from Billie Eilish, Prince, Torres, King Woman, Horsey, John Glacier, and Cookiee Kawaii. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever [Darkroom/Interscope]

Billie Eilish is back with her highly anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever. Like her chart-topping 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish co-wrote the new LP with her brother Finneas, who also produced the record. Happier Than Ever includes previously shared tracks “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” and “NDA,” many of which arrived with self-directed visuals.

Prince: Welcome 2 America [NPG/Legacy]

Following last fall’s Sign o’ the Times reissue, the Prince Estate has readied Welcome 2 America, a record from the late icon’s vault that he recorded in 2010. It’s the first full, unheard studio album from Prince since his death in 2016. A deluxe edition of the album also includes a concert film recorded in Inglewood, California in 2011.

