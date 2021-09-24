7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, Nao, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine, Nao, Mas Aya, Andy Shauf, Macie Stewart, Mickey Guyton, and Esperanza Spalding. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Sufjan Stevens / Angelo De Augustine: A Beginner’s Mind [Asthmatic Kitty]

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine created the songs on A Beginner’s Mind while tucked away in an upstate New York cabin. The artists played music and watched movies each day during their retreat, and the 12 tracks on their collaborative album are loosely inspired by the films they watched, such as Return to Oz, which influenced their single “Back to Oz.” The LP also includes previously shared tracks “Fictional California,” “Olympus,” and “Reach Out.”

Nao: And Then Life Was Beautiful [Sony Music UK/RCA]

And Then Life Was Beautiful is the follow-up to Nao’s 2018 LP Saturn. The new album features contributions from Serpentwithfeet (“Postcards”), Adekunle Gold (“Antidote”), Lucky Daye (“Good Luck”), and Lianne La Havas (“Woman”). Earlier this summer, Nao shared the record’s title track, as well the single “Messy Love.”

