8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Indigo De Souza, Turnstile, Big Red Machine, Chvrches, and More

Los Angeles musician Ramona Gonzalez follows her 2017 Nite Jewel album Real High with No Sun, a record inspired by Gonzalez’s research on women’s musical lament practices from her Ph.D studies in musicology at UCLA. The album arrives after the dissolution of Gonzalez’s 12-year marriage, and “questions and remodels the archetype of female pain,” as she put it in press materials. Read Pitchfork’s review of the single “Before I Go.”

Water From Your Eyes: Structure [Wharf Cat]

Brooklyn-based Nate Amos and Rachel Brown comprise the experimental pop duo Water From Your Eyes. Their latest album Structure is their first for Wharf Cat. It follows the duo’s 2019 release Somebody Else’s Song and the subsequent covers compilation Somebody Else’s Songs. Check out Pitchfork’s Best New Track review of “‘Quotations’,” a reinterpretation of another Structure cut.

Marisa Anderson / William Tyler: Lost Futures [Thrill Jockey]

Guitarists Marisa Anderson and William Tyler announced Lost Futures way back in March. The album’s title originates from a theory embraced by writer Mark Fisher. “For every choice made, every path taken, there are multitudes of choices not made, paths not taken,” Anderson stated in press materials.

Bendik Giske: Cracks [Smalltown Supersound]

Cracks is the second album from Oslo-born, Berlin-based saxophonist and composer Bendik Giske, following his 2019 debut Surrender. The five-song album includes lead single “Flutter,” which Giske shared alongside a Kiani del Valle–directed music video. The new record is a collaboration between Giske and producer André Bratten. “The tracks wedge themselves into the cracks of our perceived reality to explore them for their beauty,” Giske said in press materials, adding that Cracks is “a celebration of corporeal states and divergent behaviours.”

