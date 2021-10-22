8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Lana Del Rey, Grouper, Helado Negro, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Lana Del Rey, Grouper, Helado Negro, Hand Habits, Parquet Courts, Circuit des Yeux, Jpegmafia, and Nubya Garcia. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)

Lana Del Rey: Blue Banisters [Polydor/Interscope]

Blue Banisters is the second studio album from Lana Del Rey this year, following her March release of Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The record includes “Textbook” and “Wildflower Wildfire,” the latter co-written and produced by Mike Dean. Other Blue Banisters contributors include Gabriel Edward Simon, Zachary Dawes, and Drew Erickson. Last month, Del Rey shared a music video for the single “Arcadia,” followed by a visual for “Blue Banisters” earlier this week.

Grouper: Shade [Kranky]

Shade is Liz Harris’ first Grouper LP since 2018’s Grid of Points. She recorded the album over the span of 15 years, some of it during a residency at Mount Tamalpais, and some in Portland, while a selection of more recent tracks were laid down in Astoria. She released lead single “Unclean mind” upon announcing Shade in July. Last month, Harris released a video for “Ode to the blue.” The visual was directed by Dicky Bahto, and it features an appearance from Julia Holter.

