A. G. Cook and Charli XCX Share New “Xcxoplex” Remix: Watch the Video

A. G. Cook has announced Apple Vs 7G, a remix album of material released last year. The tracklist, which you can see below, features remixes from artists including Caroline Polachek, Hannah Diamond, No Rome, Oklou, Baauer, Boys Noize, GRRL, and more. The album arrives May 28, via PC Music; today’s announcement comes with the release of “Xcxoplex,” a rework of “Xxoplex” featuring, you guessed it, Charli XCX. Watch the video below.

Last month, A. G. Cook published a lengthy tribute to his late friend SOPHIE. Cook’s latest album, Apple, which came out last fall, was released shortly after the 49-song record 7G. Find the cover artwork and full tracklist for the new remix album below.

Apple Vs 7G:

01 Oh Yeah (Caroline Polachek Remix)

02 Xcxoplex (Ft. Charli XCX)

03 Beautiful Superstar (EASYFUN Remix)

04 Being Harsh (Oklou Cover)

05 H2O2 (ft. Denzel Himself)

06 2021 (umru Remix)

07 The Darkness (Remix) (Ft. Sarah Bonito & Hannah Diamond)

08 Lil Song (Unplugged) (With jonny gorgeous)

09 Stargon (Boys Noize Remix)

10 Lifeline (Ö Remix)

11 Alright (Dream Mix)

12 Airhead (Doss Remix)

13 Gold Leaf (GRRL Remix)

14 Today (Dream Mix)

15 The Darkness (Eartheater Remix)

16 Windows (No Rome Remix)

17 Drink Blood (caro<3 Remix)

18 Beautiful Superstar (Baauer Remix)

19 Airhead (Ö & Canblaster Remix)

20 Soft Landing (Max Tundra Remix)

21 Gold Leaf (Supersaw Edit)