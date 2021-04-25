A. G. Cook Pens Tribute to SOPHIE

A. G. Cook has penned a tribute to his late friend and collaborator SOPHIE, the influential producer who died earlier this year at age 34. “I’m still processing Sophie’s life… her nature, her work, her beauty,” Cook wrote. “She was laser-focused and exceptionally intelligent, but also sensitive and perceptive. It didn’t matter whether we were talking about people or relationships or materials or music—she approached every topic with the love, care and intensity of someone who has truly lived.” You can read Cook’s full tribute here.

Cook’s post chronicles his friendship and creative relationship with SOPHIE, which dates back to 2012. He discusses hearing her music for the very first time, the friendships they maintained with other musicians—including Charli XCX (who wrote her own tribute to the late artist) and other members of PC Music, and their adventures across London, Los Angeles, and the globe. Above all, Cook discusses SOPHIE’s talent as an artist and magnetism as a person. “Sophie had her way with people,” he writes. “She could be critical, demanding, laid-back and mischievous all at the same time, an approach that turned everyone into a potential collaborator.” He continues:

I know she made an enormous impression on the variety of people who (one way or another) became part of PC Music, and she would often raise people up, imploring them to pursue their individuality. Around that time, I also got to know the rest of her family: her sisters, her brother, her mother, her grandmother, all of whom matched Sophie’s warmth, sweetness and intelligence.