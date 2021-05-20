A$AP Rocky Says Morrissey Is On His New Album All Smiles

A$AP Rocky has divulged new details about his next studio album in a cover story for GQ. The follow-up to 2018’s TESTING is tentatively titled All Smiles, and it features collaborations with none other than Morrissey. According to the profile, the singer has been “writing, producing, and contributing vocals” to Rocky’s new album. “Anything you need him to do, he show up and do,” Rocky said of working with the Smiths co-founder. When reached by Pitchfork, a representative for A$AP Rocky had no further information or comment on the collaboration.

Elsewhere in the cover story, Rocky discusses his relationship with Rihanna (“The love of my life”), taking a long road trip with her across America last year, and his new mobile recording process. He also describes his experience in Swedish prison in 2019 after being arrested for assault. Read the full story at GQ.

Earlier this year, Rocky appeared on slowthai’s song “MAZZA.” He also was featured in a Harmony Korine–directed Gucci campaign alongside Tyler, the Creator and Iggy Pop last fall. Last month, The Simpsons parodied Morrissey with a character named Quilloughby, voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Revisit “Does the Mexican-American Community Still Love Morrissey, Despite Everything?” on the Pitch.