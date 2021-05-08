Aaron Dilloway and Lucrecia Dalt Announce New Album, Share New Song: Listen

Aaron Dilloway and Lucrecia Dalt have announced a new album, sharing a track from the project along with it. The record is called Lucy & Aaron and it’s out July 13 via Hanson. Listen to “Demands of Ordinary Devotion” below.

Last year, Dilloway and Dalt released the self-explanatory Field Recordings in the Forest of Colombia. Dalt followed that in September with her solo record No era sólida.

Lucy & Aaron:

01 Tender Cuts

02 Demands of Ordinary Devotion

03 Yodeling Slits

04 Bordeándola

05 Trueno

06 Both Blue Moons

07 Niles Baroque

08 Voyria

09 The Blob

10 Tense Cuts

11 Ojazo

12 The Tunnel