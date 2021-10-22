ABBA Share New Song “Just a Notion”: Listen

ABBA have shared another song from their next record Voyage. It’s called “Just a Notion.” Listen to it below.

ABBA confirmed Voyage in September, releasing the new songs “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down,” three years after announcing their reunion. The new record is out November 5, and it’ll be the group’s first studio LP in four decades, following 1981’s The Visitors. The band has also developed a concert program with digital alter-egos that opens in a purpose-built arena in London next year.

Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of ABBA’s Gold: Greatest Hits.