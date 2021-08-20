Abra Shares New Song “Unlock It” With Playboi Carti: Listen

Abra is back. The singer and producer’s first single for new labels Polo Grounds Music and RCA Records is called “Unlock It,” and it features a verse by Playboi Carti. Listen to the latest song by the two Awful Records alumni, produced by Abra and Boys Noize, below.

“‘Unlock It’ means so much to me for more reasons than I can count, and as someone very sentimental and nostalgic, it is truly a blessing to be able to unlock the next level of my career with a friend,” Abra said in a statement. “I’ve always been so proud of what Carti’s been able to achieve and having the fortune of reuniting with him for this song specifically feels like a trophy to what the song is about—validation for the long winding journey it took to get here and makes me feel a little more at home in this crazy new world I’m about to step into!”

Abra’s sole studio album Rose was released in 2015 and reissued on vinyl in 2017. She collaborated with Tiga and Hudson Mohawke on the song “VSOD (Velvet Sky of Dreams)” last year and made a guest appearance on Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo album, too.