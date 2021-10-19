Adele Announces One Night Only TV Special

Adele will premiere songs from her new album 30 on a CBS special airing Sunday, November 14. The show will also feature renditions of Adele classics, as well as an interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden. It airs from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Eastern.

The interview covers “the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her son,” according to CBS. Adele’s 30 is out the Friday after the special, on November 19, and features writing and production from the likes of Greg Kurstin, Inflo, Max Martin, Shellback, Ludwig Göransson, and Tobias Jesso Jr. She recently released lead single “Easy on Me.”