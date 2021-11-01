Adele Reveals Tracklist for New Album 30

The tracklist for Adele’s new album 30 has been revealed, as Rolling Stone points out. It was made public via Target’s various listings of the record. In addition to the single “Easy on Me,” 30 features a track called “I Drink Wine” and an interlude titled “All Night Parking,” which credits the late jazz pianist Erroll Garner. In addition, a Target-exclusive CD features three bonus songs, including a new version of “Easy on Me” with Chris Stapleton. Find Adele’s 30 tracklist below.
30 is Adele’s follow-up to 2015’s 25. The new record is out November 19 via Columbia.
30:
01 Strangers by Nature
02 Easy on Me
03 My Little Love
04 Cry Your Heart Out
05 Oh My God
06 Can I Get It
07 I Drink Wine
08 All Night Parking (Interlude) (with Erroll Garner)
09 Woman Like Me
10 Hold On
11 To Be Loved
12 Love Is a Game
13 Wild Wild West (Bonus Track)
14 Can’t Be Together (Bonus Track)
15 Easy on Me (Bonus Track) (with Chris Stapleton)