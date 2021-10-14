Adele Shares Video for New Song “Easy on Me”: Watch

Adele is finally back with new music. Her new single “Easy on Me” is the first taste of her upcoming album 30, which is out November 19. The song was co-produced and co-written by Greg Kurstin. Watch the single’s new video, made by “Hello” director Xavier Dolan, below.

“I was honestly hoping for this to happen,” Dolan said in a statement. “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

In a recent interview with Vogue, Adele revealed that the album features collaborations Greg Kurstin, Inflo, Max Martin, Shellback, Ludwig Göransson, and Tobias Jesso Jr. She also noted that “Easy on Me” is the first song on 30. In addition, Adele opened up about how the album was partially informed by her divorce. In a statement posted to Instagram earlier this week, Adele described the album and its three-year creation process:

It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says, “It’s your Saturn return babes fuck it, you only live once.” The friend who’d stay up all night and just hold my hand while I’d sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn’t want to go but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!

