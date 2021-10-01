Adele’s Return Possibly Teased with “30” Billboards

Adele fans have spotted at least two “30” billboards, sparking speculation that new music is imminent, as Rolling Stone points out. Back in 2019, as also noted by her fans, Adele playfully wrote on Instagram, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.” See the billboards and Adele’s 2019 post below. Pitchfork has reached out to Adele’s representatives for comment and more information.

The “30” billboards arrive after a radio host tweeted and deleted on Tuesday, “New Adele. This week.” (So far, no new Adele music has come out this week.) Additionally, after Taylor Swift moved the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) from November 19 to November 12, Adele fans wondered whether the change was meant to accommodate a potential Adele album release date.

Adele released her third album, 25, in 2015. Read Pitchfork’s Sunday Review of Adele’s sophomore LP 21.