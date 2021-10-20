Aeon Station Shares New Song “Leaves”: Listen

Aeon Station, the new project from the Wrens’ Kevin Whelan, has shared a new song called “Leaves.” It’s the latest single from Observatory, the new LP he recorded with his brother and Wrens guitarist Greg Whelan, the Wrens’ drummer Jerry MacDonald, and Tom Beaujour. Check it out below.

“I am particularly proud of ‘Leaves’ and it is one of my favorite songs on the album, maybe ever,” Kevin Whelan said in a statement. “Once I decided where the song was going to go, the music and lyrics were done within minutes.” He continued:

The song conveys a level of vulnerability, with its gospel-like beginning, building to a reflective, triumphant and anthemic finish. “Leaves” is about finding the courage to leave negative people or situations behind. It is not about giving up or feeling defeated. It’s about learning self-love, finding your voice, and setting on a path for a chance at something better.

Observatory comprises five newly remixed songs that Whelan originally wrote for the Wrens’ follow-up to 2003’s The Meadowlands, along with new material. He shared the debut single “Queens” last month.

