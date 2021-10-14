Aesop Rock and Blockhead Announce New Album, Share New Video: Watch

Aesop Rock and Blockhead have announced their new collaborative album Garbology with a video for its first single “Jazz Hands.” Check out the Rob Shaw–directed clip below.

Garbology is due out November 12 via Rhymesayers. In the 2000s, Blockhead produced Aesop Rock’s “Daylight” and “None Shall Pass,” but Garbology is the longtime collaborators’ first full-length record together. Of the new album, Aesop Rock said in a statement:

Garbology is defined as the study of the material discarded by a society to learn what it reveals about social or cultural patterns. I find a lot of parallels between that and the idea of picking up the pieces after a loss or period of intense unrest, and seeing what’s really there. It’s information that speaks to who I am, who we are, and how we move forward. Furthermore—the idea of digging through old, often neglected music from another time with an ear tuned for taking in that data in a different way than your average listener would is exactly what Block does. Go through the information and see what you find.

Aesop Rock recently appeared on the new Atmosphere song “Barcade,” also featuring MF Doom. Earlier this year, he shared a tribute to the late rapper with Homeboy Sandman called “Ask Anyone.”

01 The Only Picture

02 Jazz Hands

03 Wolf Piss

04 Legerdemain

05 Difficult

06 All the Smartest People

07 Oh Fudge

08 More Cycles

09 Flamingo Pink

10 All Day Breakfast [ft. Homeboy Sandman]

11 Fizz

12 That Is Not a Wizard

13 The Sea

14 Abandoned Malls