Aesop Rock and Blockhead Announce New Album, Share New Video: Watch

Aesop Rock and Blockhead have announced their new collaborative album Garbology with a video for its first single “Jazz Hands.” Check out the Rob Shaw–directed clip below.
Garbology is due out November 12 via Rhymesayers. In the 2000s, Blockhead produced Aesop Rock’s “Daylight” and “None Shall Pass,” but Garbology is the longtime collaborators’ first full-length record together. Of the new album, Aesop Rock said in a statement:
Aesop Rock recently appeared on the new Atmosphere song “Barcade,” also featuring MF Doom. Earlier this year, he shared a tribute to the late rapper with Homeboy Sandman called “Ask Anyone.”
Check out Pitchfork’s interview “Aesop Rock Thinks Social Media Is Kind of Terrifying.”
Garbology:
01 The Only Picture
02 Jazz Hands
03 Wolf Piss
04 Legerdemain
05 Difficult
06 All the Smartest People
07 Oh Fudge
08 More Cycles
09 Flamingo Pink
10 All Day Breakfast [ft. Homeboy Sandman]
11 Fizz
12 That Is Not a Wizard
13 The Sea
14 Abandoned Malls