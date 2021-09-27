Alana Haim Stars in Trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Movie Licorice Pizza: Watch

The first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s new movie Licorice Pizza has been released. The film stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (the son of Anderson favorite Philip Seymour Hoffman), as well as Bradley Cooper, Tom Waits, Sean Penn, and Benny Safdie. The trailer is soundtracked by David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?” Watch below.

Alana Haim plays Alana Kane and Cooper Hoffman plays Gary Valentine in Licorice Pizza. The film is about “growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973,” according to its official synopsis. The movie will get a limited release on November 26, with a nationwide release scheduled for December 25.

Paul Thomas Anderson has directed many music videos for Haim and also shot the cover image for the trio’s Grammy-nominated Women in Music Pt. III. Find “RIYL: Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III” on the Pitch.