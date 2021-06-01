Alanis Morissette Reveals New Jagged Little Pill Anniversary Tour Dates

Alanis Morissette has revealed the new dates of her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour. As promised, the shows kick off this summer, starting at Austin’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater on August 12. Joining Morissette on the American leg of the tour are Garbage and Liz Phair; Phair will also tour Europe and the United Kingdom with Morissette later this year. Find the schedule below.

Along with the tour announcement, Morissette has released a new recording of her “On the Road Again” duet with Willie Nelson. Hear it below.

Last year, Alanis Morissette released Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alanis Morissette: 2021 World Tour

Alanis Morissette:

08-12 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^$

08-13 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ^$

08-14 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^$

08-17 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^$

08-18 West Palm Beach, FL – ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^$

08-20 Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^$

08-21 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion ^$

08-22 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^$

08-25 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^$

08-26 Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion ^$

08-28 Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre ^$

08-29 Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^$

08-31 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^$

09-01 Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^$

09-03 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^$

09-04 Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center ^$

09-05 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^$

09-08 Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ^$

09-10 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center ^$

09-11 Tinsley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^$

09-12 Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre ^$

09-15 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^$

09-17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^$

09-18 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^$

09-19 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^$

09-22 Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^$

09-23 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre ^$

09-25 Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^$

09-27 Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre ^$

09-29 Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^$

09-30 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^$

10-02 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena ^$

10-03 Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion ^$

10-05 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^$

10-06 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl ^$

10-28 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena $

10-29 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena $

10-31 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome $

11-03 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena $

11-06 Warsaw, Poland – Expo XXI $

11-08 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum $

11-10 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi $

11-11 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center $

11-13 Paris, France – Accor Arena $

11-15 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena $

11-15 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena $

11-18 Glasgow, Scotland – The SSE Hydro $

11-21 Manchester, England – AO Arena $

11-23 London, England – The O2 Arena $

11-24 London, England – The O2 Arena $

11-25 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena $

11-05-2022 Perth, Australia – R.A.C. Arena %

11-08-2022 Melbourne, Australia – Australia at Rod Laver Arena %

11-09-2022 Melbourne, Australia – Australia at Rod Laver Arena %

11-11-2022 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena %

11-14-2022 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena %

11-18-2022 Manila, Philippines – MOA Arena @

11-19-2022 Manila, Philippines – MOA Arena @

^ with Garbage

$ with Liz Phair

% with Julia Stone

@ with Up Dharma Down