Alanis Morissette Says New Documentary Jagged “Includes Implications and Facts That Are Simply Not True”

According to The Washington Post, in Jagged, Alanis Morissette says that she was statutorily raped at the age of 15. She reportedly says during the film, “It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part…. I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15.’ Now I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, they’re all pedophiles. It’s all statutory rape.”

As The Washington Post notes, the age of consent in Canada when Morissette was a teenager was 14 years old. As of 2008, the age of consent in Canada is 16.

Morissette has previously addressed statutory rape on her 2002 song “Hands Clean.” A 2002 article from The New York Times includes the following passage:

Though it has not ignited any noticeable controversy or attention, “Hands Clean” may be one of the most provocative singles on the radio. Some listeners, in fact, are interpreting it as a song about statutory rape or sexual exploitation. “It could be categorized as that,” Ms. Morissette said, speaking by telephone on Monday. “But at the same time, I’m not one to really categorize. I’m the kind of person that will say ‘a person that I’ve been spending time with in a romantic way’ rather than saying ‘my boyfriend.’ So I’ll say ‘someone that I was romantically linked to at a time when I was emotionally not necessarily prepared for it,’ as opposed to qualifying it as like ‘statutory rape.’”

And, speaking with Self in 2019, Morissette said, “I was just talking about ‘Hands Clean’ yesterday and how some people know what that song’s about and other people just don’t know? Just singing along and I’m like… that’s the story of rape, basically.” Morissette repeated her assertion that “Hands Clean” is “a song about statutory rape” in a 2020 video interview with Pitchfork.

In addition, Morissette told The Times last year, “Almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped. It’s ubiquitous—more in music, even, than film. It’s just so normalized.”

