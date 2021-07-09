Alex Cameron Covers “Islands in the Stream” and “Midsummer Nights”: Listen

Alex Cameron has covered “Islands in the Stream,” the classic duet written by the Bee Gees and made famous by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, alongside Rogers’ “Midsummer Nights.” Cameron collaborated with the duo Roan Yellowthorn on “Islands in the Stream,” while “Midsummer Nights” features Jonathan Rado. Check out both songs below.

Cameron recorded the songs in celebration of the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, who co-wrote both tracks. They originally appeared on Kenny Rogers’ 1983 album Eyes That See in the Dark, which Gibb also co-produced. The covers are the first new music from Cameron since he issued an EP of demos last summer. His most recent full-length was his third album Miami Memory, released in 2019.