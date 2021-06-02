Alex G Announces 2021 Tour

Alex G is returning to the road this summer and fall. After two shows in California, the tour kicks off in September in Ohio and will wind through the South and Midwest before concluding in New York in December. Along the way, Alex G will be joined by Snarls and EXUM. See the full list of dates below.

Alex G’s released his most recent record, House of Sugar, in 2019. He has created the score for the horror film We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

