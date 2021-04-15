ALLBLACK Announces New Album, Shares New Song with Drakeo the Ruler and Kenny Beats: Listen

ALLBLACK has announced a new album titled TY4FWM, short for Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me. The record is out May 7 via Play Runners/EMPIRE. The Oakland rapper has also shared the album’s “Ego,” featuring Drakeo the Ruler and producer Kenny Beats. Check out the MikeyRare-directed visual for “Ego” below and scroll down for the TY4FWM artwork and tracklist.

“There are people around me who get up every day and work hard without cutting corners,” ALLBLACK said of his native Oakland in press materials. “Because of them, I feel like I’ve got to win—we’ve got to win.” The rapper embraced his collaborative nature for TY4FWM, which features appearances by Vince Staples, Mozzy, G-Eazy, E-40, and Sada Baby, as well as production from DTB, Cole M.G.N., ShMartin and Cal-A.

ALLBLACK previously worked with Kenny Beats on the 2018 EP 2 Minute Drills.

TY4FWM:

01 Life of a P [ft. Kossisko]

02 Get Yo Money Sis

03 10 Toes [ft. E-40 and G-Eazy]

04 Cobra Kai

05 War Stories [ft. Mozzy and Peezy]

06 P’s & Q’s 2

07 How I feel [ft. P-Lo and ShooterGang Kony]

08 Anejo

09 Cleat Check [ft. Guapdad 4000 and Rexx Life Raj]

10 Ego [ft. Kenny Beats and Drakeo the Ruler]

11 Save Me

12 Do or Die [ft. Sada Baby and Carrie]

13 We Straight [ft. Vince Staples]

14 Ride [ft. Dom the President]