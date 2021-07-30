Aluna and Punctual Share New Song “Summer of Love”: Listen

Aluna and UK production duo Punctual have shared the new single “Summer of Love.” Listen below. Aluna, who co-produced the song with the duo, said in a press release:

In the summer of 2020 we wanted to feel like we were gonna change everything…. We also felt crushed at the same time and the first thing we needed was love from the person closest to us or just from ourselves to keep going…. The summer of love. 2021 has this feeling of a darkness lifting and I just wanted to capture that.

Aluna released her debut solo album Renaissance last year. She also said in the press release, “This past year has been a huge healing process, and this next chapter of my life feels really energized and the new music that I’m putting out is going to reflect that. There’s still a ton of music that needs to be done in regards to moving the needle for Black women in dance music. And these are the anthems that will be keeping me going.”