Ambar Lucid has released a new single titled “Get Lost in the Music,” plus a music video to go with it. Lucid’s also signed with 300 Entertainment, who’ll release her Get Lost in the Music EP on June 18. Check out the new song below.

“Get Lost in the Music” is the first new single from the 20-year-old singer-songwriter since she released her debut album Garden of Lucid last year. Read the Rising feature “Ambar Lucid’s Arena-Sized Soul Will Help You Overcome.”