Ambar Lucid Covers Billie Eilish’s “Billie Bossa Nova”: Listen

For her installment of the Spotify Singles series, Ambar Lucid has shared her cover of Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever song “Billie Bossa Nova.” Her version, naturally, is called “Ambar Bossa Nova.” “I love Billie’s music so adding my own lyrical twist to ‘Billie Bossa Nova’ was lots of fun,” Ambar Lucid said in a statement. Give a listen to the cover below.

The new single also features a new recording of “Lizard” from this year’s Get Lost in the Music EP. Read the Rising feature “Ambar Lucid’s Arena-Sized Soul Will Help You Overcome.”