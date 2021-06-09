Amber Mark Shares Video for New Song “Competition”: Watch

Amber Mark has shared the video for her new single “Competition.” Alongside her previous single “Worth It,” it’s set to appear on her forthcoming debut album, currently set for a 2021 release via PMR and Interscope. Mark co-directed the new video with Cara Stricker. Watch it below.

“I hold this one so close to my heart. ‘Competition’ comes from a state of always comparing yourself to others and how ruthless that competitive nature can be towards yourself and towards others,” Mark said in a statement. “The song is a reminder of how much stronger we are together.”

Revisit the 2018 Rising interview with the New York–based singer, songwriter, and producer, “Meet Amber Mark, Whose Soulful Pop Will Make You Dance and Cry at the Same Time.”