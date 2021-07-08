Amyl and the Sniffers Announce New Album Comfort to Me, Share Video: Watch

Amyl and the Sniffers have announced that their next album is on the way, sharing the music video for its first single. Comfort to Me is out September 10 via ATO. Check out “Guided by Angels” and the album’s full tracklist below.
Comfort to Me is the second full-length album from the Australian outfit, following the 2019 debut Amyl and the Sniffers. The group also released the three-track EP Live at The Croxton last spring.
Taylor added:
Comfort to Me:
01 Guided by Angels
02 Freaks to the Front
03 Choices
04 Security
05 Hertz
06 No More Tears
07 Maggot
08 Capital
09 Don’t Fence Me In
10 Knifey
11 Don’t Need a Cunt (Like You to Love Me)
12 Laughing
13 Snakes