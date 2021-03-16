Anderson .Paak Wins Best Melodic Rap Performance at 2021 Grammys

Anderson .Paak has won the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. .Paak’s “Lockdown” beat out songs by Travis Scott (“HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”), DaBaby and Roddy Ricch (“ROCKSTAR”), Drake and Lil Durk (“Laugh Now Cry Later”), and Roddy Ricch (“The Box”).

Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown” single was nominated in the Best Music Video category this year, too. (The Grammy went to Beyoncé for “BROWN SKIN GIRL.”) The Dave Meyers–directed visual arrived last summer, featuring cameos from Syd, Jay Rock, Andra Day, Dominic Fike, and others. It focused on themes of police brutality, racial injustice, and protest. It ended with a list of multiple victims of police brutality, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Also at the 2021 Grammys, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars made their Silk Sonic debut, performing "Leave the Door Open." In addition, they covered Little Richard.