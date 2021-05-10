Andy Shauf Announces Tour, Shares New “Living Room” Video: Watch

Andy Shauf has announced a North American tour. The singer-songwriter will start by playing a handful of U.S. shows in September before restarting the tour in February 2022. Shauf will then head to Europe in April 2022 for some concerts across the pond. Check out Shauf’s tour posters below.

Along with the tour announcement, Andy Shauf has released the music video for his Neon Skyline song “Living Room,” which you can also find below. Anne Douris, who directed the visual, said in a statement:

This is a story about growing up lonely. In particular, it’s about how wage labour—the business of having to work to survive—shapes our lives from the moment we are born. I think we mistake childhood as being a time of “freedom” when actually our lives are entangled in the struggle of working adults. So I wanted to weave together these scenes of childhood solitude, foggy recollections of being left alone in our empty house, where playfulness and imagination are tainted by fear. Fear of the dark, fear of abandonment, fear of loss. Visually inspired by the NFB cartoons I devoured as a kid, I wanted it to feel like an old worn out memory, discoloured by time and distorted each time it’s remembered. Like these memories that we don’t share with anyone else are more vulnerable – ephemeral to the point of disintegrating.

