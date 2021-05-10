Andy Shauf Announces Tour, Shares New “Living Room” Video: Watch

Andy Shauf has announced a North American tour. The singer-songwriter will start by playing a handful of U.S. shows in September before restarting the tour in February 2022. Shauf will then head to Europe in April 2022 for some concerts across the pond. Check out Shauf’s tour posters below.
Along with the tour announcement, Andy Shauf has released the music video for his Neon Skyline song “Living Room,” which you can also find below. Anne Douris, who directed the visual, said in a statement:
All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.