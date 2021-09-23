Andy Shauf Releasing New Album Wilds This Week, Shares New Song: Listen

Andy Shauf has announced a new album that’s out this Friday, September 24. It’s titled Wilds and it’s out via Anti-. It arrives just shy of two years after Shauf’s earlier LP The Neon Skyline, and its nine songs were recorded during that album’s sessions. Today he’s shared the first single, “Jaywalker.” Listen below.
The new album includes Shauf’s recent single “Spanish on the Beach.” Shauf had also previously released album bookends “Judy” and “Jeremy’s Weddings” as Neon Skyline B-sides last summer. Following a handful of North America tour dates earlier this month, he’ll tour the United States and Canada again in February.
Wilds:
01 Judy (Wilds)
02 Spanish on the Beach
03 Jaywalker
04 Call
05 Television Blue
06 Green Glass
07 Wicked and Wild
08 Believe Me
09 Jeremy’s Wedding (Wilds)